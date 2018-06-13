Egypt: Supreme Council of Culture Okays Turning Naguib Mahfouz Award Into Int'l One

Wednesday 13 June 2018 - 01:19 PM

Supreme Council of Culture Okays turning Naguib Mahfouz Award into int'l one

The Supreme Council of Culture approved on Tuesday 12/6/2018 a proposal presented by Minister of Culture Enas Abdel Dayem to turn Naguib Mahfouz Award into an international one.

The proposal also included increasing the award's prize money, broadening the scope of nomination in addition to assigning local and foreign judging panels.

Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Council of Culture, Abdel Dayem highlighted the role played by the council in following up and developing the cultural policies in Egypt.

She also called for activating the council's role in the coming period.