Egypt: Board of Trustees of Egyptian Family House Reformed

Wednesday 13 June 2018 - 03:01 PM

Board of Trustees of Egyptian Family House reformed

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb and Head of the Coptic Orthodox Church Pope Tawadros II approved on Wednesday 13/6/2018 the new lineup of the board of trustees of the Egyptian Family House.

The board is alternately chaired by Tayyeb and Tawadros.

The new board includes head of Al Azhar Dialogue Center Mohamed Hamdy Zaqzouq, Azhar Undersecretary Abbas Showman, Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam, head of the Coptic Cultural Center Anba Ermia, Coptic Catholic Patriarch of Alexandria Ibrahim Isaac, head of the Evangelical denomination Andre Zaki and head of the Episcopal/Anglican Diocese of Egypt with North Africa Mouneer Hanna.

The board also includes Presidential Aide for strategic and national projects Ibrahim Mahlab, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Secretary General of Islamic Researches Complex Mohi el-Din Afifi, Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem, Youths Minister Khaled Abdel Aziz, Immigration Minister Nabila Makram, director of Bibliotheca Alexandrina Moustafa el Feqi, former minister of legal affairs Mofeed Shehab and legal adviser at Al Azhar Dialogue Center Mohamed Abdel Sallam.

The Egyptian Family House, which meets once every six months, was established in 2011 upon an initiative by Tayyeb to face attempts to foment sedition among Egyptians and to enrich values of tolerance, citizenship and coexistence.