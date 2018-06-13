Egypt: Sisi Discusses Syrian Crisis With UN Envoy

Wednesday 13 June 2018 - 01:12 PM

Sisi discusses Syrian crisis with UN Envoy

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Egypt is continuing endeavors for avoiding further deterioration in Syria and preserving the state territorial integrity.

He said the Egyptian stance is unshakable towards the Syrian crisis and is based on the need for reaching a political settlement that preserves Syria's territorial integrity, the state entity, its institutions and supports the will and options of the brotherly Syrian people to shape their own future and combat terrorism .

The president's remarks were made during his meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Acting Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel and Deputy of the UN Envoy Ramzy Ezz Eddin.

During the meeting, President Sisi stressed the importance of expediting efforts of the international community in order to work out a permanent and comprehensive solution for the Syrian crisis, asserting that Egypt supports all the efforts exerted by the UN and its special envoy in this regard.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said President Sisi asserted during the meeting that Egypt would exert its utmost efforts to back the Syrian people, stop their suffering and meet their aspirations to restore security and stability to their country.

President Sisi also noted that Egypt is ready to intensify contacts to reach a permanent political solution to the long-standing conflict based on common concepts agreed by the various parties.

The spokesman also said the UN envoy reviewed the UN efforts to work out a political settlement for the crisis whose repercussions have become a serious threat to regional and international security, and address its catastrophic humanitarian impact and resolve the problem of the displacement of millions of refugees.

The UN envoy called on all parties concerned to exert extensive efforts to break the current deadlock of the Syrian crisis, added the spokesman.

The spokesman also said the UN envoy underlined the importance of the Egyptian role in the Middle East region, viewing Cairo as a main pillar of stability in the region.

The UN envoy said he is looking forward to more consultation and coordination with Egypt in the coming phase to reach an end to the long-standing conflict in view of Egypt's balanced and unbiased stance, weight in the region and its various contacts with international bodies