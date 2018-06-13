Egypt condemns the terrorist attack on the Ministry of Rural Development in Kabul

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - Ethiopia's Ambassador to Egypt Taye Atsekeselassie said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Dr.… Read more »

The statement expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured, and stressing that the Egyptian government and people stand with the government and people of Afghanistan against brutal terrorism that targets innocents during the Holy month of Ramadan with no religious or moral deterrent, thus contradicting Islam tolerant principles.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 12th, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned the terrorist attack perpetrated by Daesh which targeted the Ministry of Rural Development in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing 13 people and injuring 31 others.

