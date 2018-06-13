13 June 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Welcomes American-North Korean Summit Outcomes

Wednesday 13 June 2018 - 12:52 PM

Egypt welcomes American-North Korean summit outcomes

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 12th, the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed that it welcomes holding the American-North Korean summit and its positive outcomes that would contribute to ending the state of tension and bring forth peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula .

Egypt asserted that the summit and the positive atmospheres it reflected undoubtedly contribute to reinforcing measures undertaken to rebuild trust in the Korean Peninsula.

It, further, reinforces the aspirations of the region's peoples in achieving security, stability, and development. In addition, it represents an essential and important step on the path of nuclear disarmament worldwide .

The statement emphasized Egypt's firm position about the need to combine international efforts to achieve the internationalization of the Non-Proliferation Treaty and implement all its terms to reach a world free of nuclear weapons and all sorts of weapons of mass destruction.

