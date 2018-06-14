Nigeria: Cabinet Approves Contracts for 14 Roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), Wednesday approved the rehabilitation and construction of 14 roads in different parts of the country at the cost of N185.3 billion.

The Special Adviser, Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, announced this on behalf of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

Mr Adesina listed the contracts approved to include the rehabilitation of Gwoza - Damboa - Goniri - Ngamdu Road in Yobe/ and Borno States by Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N34.6 billion as well as the rehabilitation of Mayo Belwa - Jada - Ganye - Toungo Road in Adamawa state by Messrs Triacta Nigeria Ltd. at the rate of N22.7 billion.

Other contracts approved are Ado - Ifaki - Otun - Kwara State border in Ekiti State at the rate of N6 billion, the repair of Makurdi bridge in Benue State by Messrs AG Vision Construction Ltd.N4.7 billion, Ihugi - Korinya -Wuse -Ankor in Benue State was given to Datum Construction Ltd at the cost of N15.6 billion.

Also, approved was Gbagi - Apa - Owode in Badagry Lagos State to Messrs Smithcrown Nigeria Ltd at N4.4 billion, and the Construction of Ijebu Igbo - Ita Egba Owonowen in Ogun and Oyo state to Messrs DC Engineering at the cost of N9.8 billion and the Dualisation of Jattu - Fugar - Agenebode road in Edo Phase II by Mothercat at N7.5 billion.

There was also an approval for Makurdi - Gboko - Wannune - Yander Section 1 in Benue State to Messrs Rockbridge Construction Ltd. at the rate of N18.6 billion, Old - Enugu - Port Harcourt Road at Agbogugu - Abia border Spur by Messrs Setraco Ltd. at N13.9 billion, Rehabilitation of Umulungbe - Umoka road at N6.2 billion, Amokwu - Ikedimkpe - Egede - Opeyi Awhum Road in Enugu State to Messrs IDC Construction at N21.7 billion and the rehabilitation of Nkwu Inyi - Akpugoeze in Anambra State awarded to Anbeez Services at N2.6 billion.

The FEC also approved contracts for the construction of Sabon Birnin - Tsululu - Kuya - Maradi Junction road in Sokoto by Messrs China Zhonghao Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N4.4 billion.