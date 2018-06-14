13 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'There Are Presidents and There Are Presidents', Ben Bruce Mocks Buhari

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ben Murray-Bruce, the Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency in a tweet on Wednesday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari who he said has not initiated, started and completed any project for the past 3 years since he came to power.

The lawmaker lauded American president who has initiated projects and policies in less than a year in office.

'There are presidents and there are presidents. @realDonaldTrump can point to projects and policies he initiated, started and completed in less than a year. Others cant do the same even when they have been in power for 3 years. Blaming is not an achievement"

There are presidents and there are presidents. @realDonaldTrump can point to projects and policies he initiated, started and completed in less than a year. Others cant do the same even when they have been in power for 3 years. Blaming is not an achievement https://t.co/4SutFEpU5h

- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 13, 2018

