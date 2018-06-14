13 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's Inflation Drops to 11.61% in May - NBS

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Inflation.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation for May, decreased to 11.61 per cent (year-on-year) from 13.34 per cent recorded in April.

The NBS disclosed this in its CPI and inflation Report for May released on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the bureau, this figure is 0.87 per cent points less than the rate recorded in April.

The bureau said the figure showed 16 consecutive reductions in inflation rate since January 2017.

The report stated that increases were recorded in all the Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.

On a month-on-month basis, the bureau said the Headline Index increased by 1.09 per cent in May, up by 0.26 per cent points from the rate recorded in April.

It stated the percentage change in the average composite CPI for 12 months period ended May over the average of CPI for the previous 12 months period.

More on This

It, however, measured the CPI at 14.79 per cent in the period under review, showing 0.41 per cent point lower from 15.20 per cent recorded in April.

The report further showed that the urban inflation eased by 12.08 per cent (year-on-year) in May from 12.89 per cent recorded in April.

In addition, it stated that the rural inflation also eased 11.20 per cent in May from 12.13 per cent in April.

On month-on-month basis, it stated the urban index rose by 1.10 per cent in May, up by 0.25 per cent from 0.85 per cent recorded in April.

Also, it noted the rural index rose by 1.08 per cent in May, up by 0.26 per cent from the rate recorded in April (0.82) per cent.

According to the report, the corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 15.10 per cent in May.

This, it stated was less than 15.47 per cent in April, while corresponding rural inflation rate in May was 14.53 per cent compared to 14.95 per cent recorded in April.

Meanwhile, NBS said the composite food index rose by 13.45 per cent in May compared to 14.80 per cent in April.

The bureau stated that the "All items less farm produce" or Core inflation, which excluded the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 10.7 per cent in May 2018.

This, it noted was down by 0.2 per cent from the rate recorded in April, which was 10.9 per cent. (NAN)

More on This

Inflation Declines Further

For the 16th month, inflation rate continued a downward trajectory, declining from 12.48 per cent in April to 11.61 per… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.