13 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2026 World Cup - How Nigeria, Other Countries Voted - FIFA

Photo: Biser Todorov/Wikipedia
World Cup trophy (file photo).
By Jide Alaka

More details have emerged about how countries voted for the host of the 2026 football World Cup.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Morocco on Wednesday at the Expocentre in Moscow lost out 65-134 to the joint bid of the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

In a bid process that lasted 15 seconds, FIFA revealed that Nigeria, through the Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, voted for Morocco.

There were insinuations that after President Donald Trump sort of threatened to withhold or stop aid and help to countries they currently support, there were fears that a lot of countries, including Nigeria, would be forced to vote for the United bid.

However, Nigeria's relationship with Morocco has improved over the years leading to a first presidential visit by a Nigerian leader to the North African country. During President Muhammadu Buhari's visit, several agreements were signed between Nigeria and Morocco.

Out of the 53 CAF-affiliated countries; nine voted for the joint bid - Benin Republic, Botswana, Cape Verde, Guinea, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Ghana was unavoidably absent because of recent developments that saw the federation president resign.

Of the superpowers, China, France, and Italy voted for Morocco while Russia, Germany, and Japan voted the joint bid.

