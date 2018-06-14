Nigeria: Super Eagles' Travelling Kit to Russia Causes Buzz On Social Media

Nigeria has upped the stakes in the 2018 Fifa World Cup fashion battle, with the squad heading to Russia for the global football showpiece donning a stunning white traditional attire in a trend that almost broke the internet.

With a majority of the 32 nations competing at the tournament donning suits, the West African nation's contingent unleashed their traditional attire on social media as they prepared to depart for Moscow on Monday.

Senior players including captain John Obi Mikel and Arsenal star Alex Iwobi were snapped in their traditional knee-length garb with great trim and the official green colours associated with the team.

Obi Mikel later posted "Russia here we come."

They also wore matching brim hats and slip-on shoes, leaving the majority of the African population excited.

KITS SALES

Already, the Super Eagles have wowed the world with their Nike kits ahead of the tournament, with sales reported to have already exceeded 3 million.

And now, arguably Africa's most supported football team have taken football fashion to another level off the pitch, in a move that lit up social media.

While sticking to tradition, however, designers of these outfits seemed to have also kept faith with the national football team by placing footballs on the collars of the white and green attire.

To match this hype, Nigeria will have to outperform Argentina, Croatia and Iceland to progress to the round of 16.

