Vice President Constantino Chiwenga addresses Zanu-PF supporters at a campaign rally in Harare South on June 13, 2018.

It is now time to clear the rot perpetrated by MDC-T councils in cities and towns and President Mnangagwa's administration will not evict residents duped and illegally settled by land barons before Government finds a properly planned alternative for them, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said land barons and bogus housing cooperatives had no place in the new dispensation, while those who fleeced residents of their hard-earned cash would have their day in court.

He was addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Harare South yesterday during a campaign rally to drum up support for President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party's candidates ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

"The era of land barons is over and no one will have to pay someone to get a residential stand," VP Chiwenga said.

"As the new dispensation, we are not going to punish our people but ensure that they are properly settled and not fleeced of the meagre hard earned resources. The likes of (Shadreck) Mashayamombe should know that we will leave no stone unturned.

There are no sacred cows. For now we are focusing on developing the country and doing our elections in a peaceful manner. We do not have time to chase them, but we know he and other land barons caused a lot of suffering to the people.

"The police will act and they will be sent to prison. Government has instituted a land audit committee to investigate cases of housing stands disputes and the scourge of land barons and appropriate action will be taken once that committee produces its report. Kubatwa ndokuchange kuripo nekuti haungadye pausina kukohwa."

VP Chiwenga said the new dispensation had a comprehensive master plan to effectively rehabilitate the country's infrastructure, paying particular attention to roads, water, sewerage and electricity.

MDC-T-led councils, he said, had paid a deaf ear to the residents' concerns for the past 18 years.

"The new dispensation will re-plan clinics, schools, light industries SMEs, shops so that transportation is not only leading to the CBD of Harare thereby causing congestion," VP Chiwenga said.

"We have lined up developers to spruce up the cities since they have failed. We have to develop appropriate marketing stalls to accommodate vendors before removing them from the streets.

"As for Mbare, we are working on re-planning the area and we have already secured $3,8 million from the European Union for

that exercise. Since 2000 the MDC-T has been controlling cities and towns but no meaningful development on the ground. Paradise on earth promised by their handlers is nowhere to be seen," VP Chiwenga said.

In reference to MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa who has been going around the country making Utopian promises to the electorate, VP Chiwenga said: "Running a country is not simply getting to the podium and appear as if you are reciting a poem. You don't just dream and wake up to tell people your fantasies."

VP Chiwenga urged Zanu-PF winning and losing party primaries candidates to unite and ensure a resounding victory for the revolutionary party.

"Losing out a primary election is not the end of the road," he said.

"There were wounds brought by the primary elections but now it is time to bury the hatchet, unite and move forward as a family. Those defeated should accept and unite to cruise to victory. There are many tasks to be carried out in the party. There should be division of labour for us to achieve the development we desire."

He said the peace that characterised last year's Operation Restore Legacy should be emulated before, during and after the harmonised elections.

"Even if provoked by opposition elements, do not retaliate because you lose nothing," he said.

"You retaliate through the ballot box and dump useless leaders."

VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa would also forge ahead with his re-engagement drive to ensure Zimbabwe associates with every country 'including those who despised us."

"Zimbabwe was transformed last year and never again shall we remain isolated or without jobs," he said.

VP Chiwenga said for Zimbabwe to be developed and become a middle income economy by 2030, corruption should be shunned at all levels

He warned those abusing the available mobile money transfer facilities saying their days were numbered as financial reforms are on the way.

VP Chiwenga also addressed another bumper crowd at Epworth High School where he said Government's priority was job creation especially for the youths.

He said Epworth, with more than 59 000 voters, would be developed with the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing taking a leading role.

He also re-visited the issue of land barons.

"We spent most of the time quarrelling and it is now time for development," VP Chiwenga said.

"The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing is coming to make sure we have proper plans and to those who were in the middle of subdividing stands, we say may you please stop that immediately. The new dispensation would want to see the people of Epworth living properly and peacefully. Land barons now have no space and we now want to plan where we can set up our schools, clinics and other social amenities."