Tanzania: Serengeti Voted Africa's Best Safari Park

Tanzania's Serengeti National Park is Africa's best safari park because of to the sheer numbers, variety of wildlife, abundance of predators and spectacular wildebeest migration.

According to the latest ratings by safari travellers and African travel experts, Serengeti National Park polled 4.9 out of 5, emerging the winner.

In second place was the privately owned Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa, renowned for its excellent wildlife viewing, luxurious accommodation, and top-class guiding. It was closely followed by Zimbabwe's pristine wilderness, Mana Pools National Park.

10 PARKS

"This sublime park appeals to the adventurous, with canoeing a popular way to see the animals. The quality of the guides ensures wildlife watching is a joy. It is remarkable that Kenya, although having 10 parks in the top 50, has only the Maasai Mara National Reserve ranking in the top 10," Mr Jeroen Beekwilder, co-owner of SafariBookings.com, said in a statement.

Tanzania continued dominating in tourism products, after three of its national parks emerged among the continent's top 10.

SAFARI-GOERS

The analysis based on more than 2,500 reviews, of which 1670 were contributed by safari-goers from 72 countries; another 860 were written by renowned industry experts.

Experts included guidebook authors from Lonely Planet, Rough Guides, Frommer's, Bradt and Footprint. e-views from both first time and experienced safari-goers make up the results.