Nigeria: Police Uncover 'Illegal' Blood Bank in Lagos

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 45 year old man, Paul Achegbulu allegedly running an illegal blood bank in Bariga area of the state.

Achegbulu was arrested by a team led by Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal after detectives got information that the suspect was draining blood from children in his one-room apartment and selling same to some clinics.

It was gathered that the police team recovered seven pints of blood from his 18, Kusa Bus Stop, Bariga residence.

According to residents, trouble started for the suspect on June 10, after he drew two pints of blood from a 17-year-old boy, Ayomide Adesanya, which made the victim to pass out.

He was said to have also drawn two pints from the same victim on June 4, and on each day, he gave the victim N2, 000.

Imohimi, who also visited Adesanya at the hospital he was admitted after he passed out, told reporters that the suspect lured underage children with the N2, 000 offer, while he confessed that he sold the blood for N7, 000.

He said: "Adesanya became weak after donating four pints of blood. He collapsed and is currently receiving treatment at the Bariga Hospital. I don't want to die in prison, ex-policeman begs Court.

"The mother told us that the daughter's friend informed them of Adesanya's condition after she saw him on a bike."

But the suspect said he did not know Adesanya was underage, adding that the victim told him he was 20-year-old.

"It was when his parents came to confront me that I knew he was 17. He told me he was 20. I am a lab scientist. I was trained five years ago at Nigerian Institute of Laboratory Science Technology.

"Lab technicians from hospitals used to come and buy blood from me. I used to sell the blood through my assistant, Alfa. He's the one who knows the hospitals he sold to. I do not know where he is at the moment,"

