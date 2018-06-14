Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Eyes Perfect Start for Eagles

Ahmed Musa says Super Eagles must target six points if they are to qualify from the group of death at the World Cup, but he may not play too big a role to start with.

The Leicester City winger, who is joined in the Super Eagles squad by his City team-mates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, believes Nigeria will top a group that also includes Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, but they must target wins over the latter two before facing Argentina in a group decider to achieve their goal.

However, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is worried about Musa's stamina ahead of his side's opener against Croatia on Saturday.

The former Bayern Munich defender has expressed his concerns that the Ramadan fasting, which ends today, will affect his performance in the game with the Croats.

For the first game, it will not be easy to put it away," said Rohr to the German Press Agency.

"The energy loss is difficult to balance in such a short time. We'll probably lug it into the first game."

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating any food and drinking from sunrise to sunset; travellers can be exempted from fasting but they should make up for lost fast days later.