14 June 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Eyes Perfect Start for Eagles

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa.
By Kreazetofa Odey

Ahmed Musa says Super Eagles must target six points if they are to qualify from the group of death at the World Cup, but he may not play too big a role to start with.

The Leicester City winger, who is joined in the Super Eagles squad by his City team-mates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, believes Nigeria will top a group that also includes Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, but they must target wins over the latter two before facing Argentina in a group decider to achieve their goal.

However, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is worried about Musa's stamina ahead of his side's opener against Croatia on Saturday.

The former Bayern Munich defender has expressed his concerns that the Ramadan fasting, which ends today, will affect his performance in the game with the Croats.

For the first game, it will not be easy to put it away," said Rohr to the German Press Agency.

"The energy loss is difficult to balance in such a short time. We'll probably lug it into the first game."

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating any food and drinking from sunrise to sunset; travellers can be exempted from fasting but they should make up for lost fast days later.

More on This

Nigeria No Walkover, Messi Warns Argentina Teammates

Lionel Messi has warned his Argentine teammates to be wary of Nigeria and Croatia in their group D parings. Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.