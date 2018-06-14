German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria yesterday said the seventh edition of the German-Nigerian Business Forum (GNBF) would highlight bilateral trade relations between both countries.

Its delegate, Dr. Marc Lucassen, noted that the ties would further prove the long history of 160 years of socio-economic relations between them.

Lucassen, who spoke yesterday in Lagos on the forth-coming event, said it would provide a solid platform for private enterprises, corporate bodies and governments to network, exchange information and establish relevant business contacts.

Its theme: Leveraging Partnership For Economic Growth, according to him, would extensively highlight the importance and implementation of partnerships at different levels and sectors in promoting economic growth for both countries.

His words: "Over the years, there have been initiatives to establish a collaborative and mutually beneficial bi-lateral relationship across broad-ranging sectors including diplomacy, security, as well as trade and investment.

"Bilateral relations between Nigeria and Germany regained momentum in 1999 with the advent of democracy in Nigeria."

The two-day event holds from June 20 through June 21, 2018 in Lagos and would focus on agribusiness and food processing; energy, with a special focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency; infrastructure and access to finance; digitisation and startups; as well as technical vocational education and training.

Lucassen also disclosed that the seventh GNBF would feature panel discussions by different experts and stakeholders on the opportunities, challenges and latest developments in these sectors.

The forum, which was established by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Nigerian-German Business Association and the German-African Business Association (Afrika-Verein der deutschen Wirtschaft) in 2007, holds alternately in Germany and Nigeria.

"Economic relations between Nigeria and Germany have improved tremendously and indeed Nigeria is Germany's largest trading partner in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region with trade volume of 3.5 billion Euros.

"This year, the panels will feature a combination of technology and service providers, consumers and regulators to ensure stimulating and robust discussions on the challenges and opportunities that exist in the sectors," he added.

Lucassen said a German business delegation from Bavaria would join the forum and therefore, urged robust participation from business leaders, entrepreneurs and public sector officials.

"We call on entrepreneurs, business executives, strategic planners, financial analysts, business development professionals, marketing experts, technology and services providers, investors, economists, associations and trade groups, the government and policy makers and the media to join," he said.