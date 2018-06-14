14 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Must Work Hard to Beat Croatia, Mikel Tells Teammates

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Screenshot
Psychic pig Mystic Marcus sniffs out the World Cup winner.
By Gowon Akpodonor

With two days to their Group D opener at the World Cup, Super Eagles captain, Obi Mikel, has sounded a note of warning to his teammates to step up their games.

"We need to continue to work hard, and we need to continue to train and do exactly what we want and what the coach asks for us," Mikel told reporters, including TASS.

The Russia 2018 World Cup begins today, but the Super Eagles will begin their action on Saturday against Croatia. The former Chelsea star stated he is satisfied with the training facilities at the Super Eagles base camp in Yessentuki.

"I think it's (the base camp) good. The field is very good, and the fans and the children who came to support us are amazing.

"It was nice that after the training, we had the opportunity to give some autographs to the guys. We are in a very good place, I believe."

Rohr said that the players are ready physically and he will use the next three days to work on tactics and technique.

After Saturday's opener against Croatia, Nigeria will face Iceland (June 22, Volgograd) and Argentina (June 26, St. Petersburg).

Meanwhile, Leicester City striker, Ahmed Musa, has picked Nigeria as the favorites to progress in Group D ahead of Argentina. He noted that they have to win their games against Croatia and Iceland.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, Musa admitted that the Super Eagles first game against Croatia on Saturday will be difficult, but hope they will win despite the opponents having in their ranks Real Madrid's Luka Modrić, Barcelona's Ivan Rakitić and Liverpool's Dejan Lovren.

More on This

Russia 2018 - Top Five Nigerian Finest Players

As Nigeria joins the five African nations to grace the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, they have sure earned their place… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.