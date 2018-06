Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday promoted Joaquim Verissimo from Deputy Minister to Minister of Justice, and Constitutional and Religious Affairs.

He replaces Isaque Chaunde, who had to leave the government when the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, elected him ombudsman in May.

Verissimo holds a law degree, and previous offices he has held include that of a deputy in the Assembly of the Republic, and governor of the central province of Zambezia.