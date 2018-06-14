Mozambique: New Premises of National Health Institute Inaugurated

Maputo — Marracuene (Mozambique), 13 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday inaugurated the new headquarters of the National Health Institute (INS), the body in charge of health research activities.

The new premises of the INS are in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo. Nyusi said that the new premises should allow the INS to comply with its role to provide solutions based on scientific evidence for the country's health problems.

For more than four decades, the President added, the INS "has been growing, and has been making a great contribution to strengthening our national health system".

He said it had been responding to the demand for scientific evidence to support the health service in controlling epidemics, and had become one of the most consolidated and comprehensive institutions of its kind in Africa.

The new headquarters cost rather more than ten million US dollars, and the money was provided by the US government, through it embassy in Maputo.

Nyusi pledged that Mozambique will make good use of this investment. "This institute belongs to Mozambicans and it is to serve all Mozambicans, without any discrimination", he said.

US ambassador Dean Pittman said his government supported the INS because it recognises that a strong national health service depends on strong laboratory and information systems that can undertake surveillance and monitoring of diseases, and provide the research evidence that will support health programmes.

"Our vision is of a safe world protected from the global threats posed by outbreaks of disease", said Pittman. "It is very moving to see this new building with its facilities and laboratory equipment, because we know it will improve the health of Mozambicans throughout the country".

The state-of-the-art laboratories can handle research into such common diseases as malaria, but also have containment facilities for dealing with samples containing such highly dangerous pathogens as the ebola virus.