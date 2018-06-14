A court in Embu has sentenced a farmhand to 105 years in prison for sodomising three boys.

Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Nyakundi said the prosecution had proved that the suspect, who is 40 years old, had indeed defiled the boys aged between nine and 12 years in Embu County.

The convict would lure the boys with a ride on his ox-drawn cart and also buy them doughnuts, locally known as 'ngumu' or 'KDF' and when they reached a secluded forested area, he would forcefully bundle them on the ground and defile them.

CHARGES

Mr Nyakundi convicted the man to 35 years in jail for each of the defiled boys and the sentence will run concurrently.

The convict also faced three alternative charges of committing indecent acts on the minors between May 20 and 22, 2017.

The crimes fall under section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

During the hearing, witnesses who were led by state counsels Elizabeth Kibathi and Celestine Matere narrated how one of the boys was lured by the farmhand while he was on his way to church.

The boy was given a doughnut and he agreed to accompany the man.

But when they got a forested area he carried the boy on his shoulder, went deeper inside the forest, removed the boy's trousers and penetrated his anus.

After the act, the boy managed to run and screamed, attracting residents who were walking nearby.

They ran after the man and beat him up before he was rescued by police.

The boys told the court how the man promised to offer them money in exchange for sex, but when they declined, he would use force.

"It took coercion and violence which involved the accused carrying his victims to the forest to sexually assault them. There is a pattern in this case, the accused chose his victims well. He targeted boys whom he would easily dazzle with offer of a ride on his ox-drawn cart and offer of giving them doughnuts," said the magistrate.

Mr Nyakundi said that the victims who testified in court were consistent and spoke without equivocation as they vividly narrated the cases.

Dr Phyllis Muhonja, a forensic officer at the Embu Level Five hospital who examined the boys, confirmed that the boys had been defiled.