Tanzania: Six HESLB Directors Fired Over Negligence, Occasioning Loss

By Beatrice Moses

Dar es Salaam — Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) on Wednesday, June 13, has sacked its six directors over various allegations including negligence and occasioning loss of billions of shillings.

The board says the alleged negligence and loss incurred limited the board's ability to fulfill its obligations as stipulated in the law and regulations which has founded the board.

Reading board decisions during a press conference held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the HESLB executive director, Mr Abdul-razaq Badru named the sacked officers as the Director of Loans Refund and his deputy, Mr Hamid Chagonja and Mr Robert Kibona respectively.

Others are loans allocation and disbursement director, Mr Onesmo Laizer, assistant director of loans disbursement, Mr John Elias, the chief internal auditor, Mr Heri Sago and assistant director of loan planning, Chikira Jafari.

"Probe committee has found the above named directors with several allegations. They include extreme negligence which has occasioned huge losses of the government funds," said Mr Badru who doubles as the HELSB secretary.

According to him, he has been instructed by the board to inform other government authorities for appropriate actions against them.

Speaking during a press briefing, the HESLB lawyer, Mr Abdul Mtibora said the directors had the right to appeal to the Public Service Commission within 45 days, if they were of the opinion that justice did not take its course.

