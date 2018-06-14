Photo: Daily Nation

Kenya National Examinations Council Chairman George Magoha oversees a KCSE examination at Sawagongo High School in Siaya on November 13, 2017.

Students who score grade "E" in Form Four will now be allowed to study for degrees up to doctorate level, under new regulations gazetted by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

The students will however take longer than usual and it will all depend on their willingness, ability and interest, the guidelines say, adding that the learners will start with an artisan certificate taking six months and worth a minimum of 60 credit value, which will allow progress to the next level.

However, the authority failed to determine at what level diploma holders will join universities, leaving the decision to the institutions.

Previously diploma holders used to join universities at first year, others at the second or third.

DIPLOMA STUDENT

"The university will be in a position to assess a diploma student and determine at what level he or she can start his undergraduate studies but subject to our approval," said authority chairman Bonaventure Kerre.

In the regulations, a doctorate student will be required to have master's degree and will take three years with a minimum of 360 credits, while those taking master's degree will take two years earning a minimum of 240 credits.

Those taking post graduate diplomas or certificates must have a Bachelor's degree and will take one year or 120 credits, while those enrolling for degree programmes will be required to have a C+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations (KCSE) or its equivalent as determined by the authority or completion of a diploma.

CRAFT CERTIFICATE

Those studying for diplomas will be required to have a C- grade in KCSE or its equivalent as determined by the authority, a certificate of experiential learning issued by the authority or on completion of a certificate. The course will take two years with 240 credits.

Those taking a craft certificate course will be required to have a D (plain) in KCSE and will have to study for one year, earning a minimum of 120 cred-its.

Other qualifications for a craft course will be a certificate in experiential learning issued by the authority.

A national vocational certificate of education and training will take three months with 30 credits and will target secondary school leavers.

BASIC EDUCATION

The regulations also provide for the training of crafts men who have no basic education and have learnt their skills on the job to progress to the highest level which will be master of craft at national industrial training institutes.

The authority will also have a data bank of graduate details in the country and employers will have access to the information in a move in a move aimed at getting rid of fake academic certificates.