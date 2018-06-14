Rwanda: MTN Celebrates 20 Years of Operations in Rwanda

Kigali — MTN Rwanda, the first foreign-based entity of the South African telecommunications company, has officially launched celebrations of 20 years operating in the East African country.

The firm started operations in 1998 and has grown exponentially to enjoy the biggest market share with 3,8 million subscribers at the beginning of the year.

It started with less than ten staff, a majority who were expatriates but MTN Rwanda today boasts 300 permanent staff and over 60 000 agents.

"MTN is a truly African company and brand, born in 1994 in post-Apartheid South Africa," said Bart Hofker, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Rwanda.

"In two decades, we have grown and innovated our business partnerships, served millions of customers and I can safely say that today MTN Rwanda is a solid fixture in Rwandan society."

Hofker said with more 250 000 people (including staff and agents' families) depending directly on MTN Rwanda as an employer, the company was "a truly Rwandan employer."

"This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly. We are a family, the Y'ello family," Hofker added.

MTN Rwanda will celebrate its 20th anniversary throughout 2018 with several commemorative events.

Events will involve employees, communities, suppliers, shareholders and customers and reinforce the theme of togetherness and giving back to the communities.

Every year, MTN Rwanda allocates a 1 percent of the company's profit after tax to initiatives in health, education, entrepreneurship, economic empowerment and other national priorities determined in collaboration with the government of Rwanda.

One of these initiatives is the ongoing annual 21 Days Y'ello Care programme, which this year is focusing on contributing to youth empowerment and education in information and communications technology (ICT) in Model Villages.

Hofker thanked Rwandans for their support over the past two decades.

"As we evolve, we will always maintain the highest standard of service and commitment to our customers, partners, associates and vendors," Hofker concluded.