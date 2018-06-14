South Africa: Real Talk On SABC 3 Welcomes Azania Mosaka As New Host

Radio presenter, business woman, mother and MC, Azania Mosaka will be stepping back in front of the camera to take on the role as the official host for Real Talk on SABC 3.

Having hosted Real Talk when former presenter, Anele Mdoda took a break, Azania had the opportunity to rediscover her love for the medium of television and to make an impression on audiences. Azania took on the show with such enthusiasm and grace that the producers and channel saw it fitting to entrust the show to her.

As a variety talk show, Real Talk will benefit from Azania's decade of experience in broadcasting and talk radio. She has a natural curiosity which will stand her in good stead as she facilitates constructive and meaningful conversations which are in service of the viewers and which honour the guests.

SABC3 Head of Boquet, Aisha Mohamed said, "It's our pleasure to welcome the eloquent and elegant Azania to the SABC 3 family. We trust that her contribution and enthusiasm will add value to the SABC 3 brand as well as take Real Talk to new heights."

We hinted that something is cooking...From Tuesday 17 April, I'll be standing in for Anele on @realtalkon3 for 2 week. I haven't done TV on a national platform for a decade due to being focused on talk radio and business. I'm really excited about dipping the proverbial toe back in the game. #GratitudeAlways #TheReturnBaba

Azania's interview style is relaxed and conversational. She admits that she has done things that make people think: Are you out of your mind?," like daring to go from a graveyard slot to drive time.

"Programme Managers have believed in me and I dared to do it and this challenge will be no different. By taking on this unexpected opportunity of hosting Real Talk , I aim to engage in conversations that encourage people to dream, motivating young girls and young women as well as reinvigorating the audience while reminding them of their hopes and aspirations." enthused Azania Mosaka of her new role.

"Azania is joining an award winning team and we are very excited about what she will be bringing. Having worked with her briefly before, we know that her humility, passion, empathy and grace will be well received by our audience and we look forward to putting the "real" back into real talk. Azania was born to be in front of the camera." says Yusuf Stevens, Managing Director at Cheeky media.

Audiences can look forward to an hour of engaging television and stimulating conversation on Real Talk , weekdays between 18:00 and 19:00 on SABC 3.

Source: Supplied