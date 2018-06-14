Tanzania: Farewell for UDSM Students, Staffs Who Died in Ambulance Crash to Take Place Thursday

Dar Es Saalam — Farewell for four victims of an ambulance crash, that included University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) students and staffs will take place on Thursday at the Nkurumah Hall.

The four died on Monday evening in an accident that occurred at Ubungo River Side area in the city, involving a university ambulance and a truck.

The ambulance was transporting patient students from Mabibo Hostel to a health centre at the UDSM main campus.

A statement released by the UDSM vice chancellor, Prof William Anangisye on Tuesday, names the deceased as a senior driver, Mr James Rutayuge, assistant nurse, Mr Jonathan Lung'ando, a second year student, Mr Erasto Sango and Ms Maria Soko who was the university's first year student.

Five people had boarded the ambulance which killed the four, seriously injuring a third year Industrial Engineering student, Mr Nkiko Bende, who has been admitted at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for treatment.

"At this moment of sorrow and grief, I call upon members of the UDSM community to be calm and pray for families, relatives and friends of those who have lost their beloved ones," reads part of a statement.

"The UDSM would like to extend our condolences following the huge demise and wishes quick recovery to a student nursing injuries," reads another part of a statement.