Zimbabwe: Motocross Season Moves a Gear Up

The 2018 Zimbabwean motocross season moves a gear up with the staging of round three of the Bogwheelers Club's Club Championship series at Donnybrook Raceway in Harare on Sunday.

The Bogwheelers Club run the motorcycling sport of motocross in this country under the Zimbabwe Motorsport Federation and on Sunday they will host the third round of their Club Championship series which will once again bring together most of the country's top junior and senior male and female riders for this one-day event.

February 11 saw the staging of the first round of the Bogwheelers' Club Championship series which was followed by round two of this competition on May 6 and some high-octane of motocross racing were witnessed during both events at Donnybrook - the famous home of local motorsport competitions.

And this Sunday will see the country's top junior and senior riders returning to Donnybrook to compete in round three of this season's Club Championship series where they will be fighting for the top three places on the podium in the different classes they will be competing in.

According to Yasmin Manuel, the secretary of the Bogwheelers Club, the riders will, on Sunday, be jostling for the top honours in 10 classes -- PeeWee (which is designed for young bikers under the age of seven), 50cc, 65cc, 85cc, 125cc, MX1, MX2, Masters, B Class and Veterans.

"It's all happening at Donnybrook on Sunday which promises to be a fun-filled day as almost all the country's top junior and senior motocross riders will be in action.

In fact, we are expecting a full house at this event and we would like to urge all the motocross fans and motorsport enthusiasts alike to come in their hundreds to watch this exciting motorcycling event," Manuel said.

And as always, all eyes will be on the 85cc (big wheel) Class in which "the usual suspects" Daiyaan Manuel, Emmanuel Bako, Ricky Whyte and Tanya Muzinda will be involved in another "Battle Royale" on Sunday.

The last time out during a National Championship event at Donnybrook on June 3, Daiyaan Manuel (13) emerged as the top dog in the 85cc (big wheel) Class ahead of Bako (12) and Whyte; and the three talented young riders are set to resume their rivalry when they take to the track again at the same venue on Sunday.

They will be joined on the track on Sunday by the country's top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda (13) who will be back in action after having missed out the June 3 National Championship event due to a bout of flue.

Muzinda's father and trainer, Tawanda, confirmed yesterday that his daughter now has a clean bill of health and will "definitely" be back in action on Sunday where she will be fighting for the top three places on the podium in the 85cc (big wheel) Class with Daiyaan Manuel, Bako, Whyte, Jamie Doran, Dillan Faasen, Cameron Mellor and Tristan Versfeld.

While anyone of these young riders will come out tops in the 85cc (big wheel) Class, local motocross fans should look no further than Bako for winning the 65cc Class.

Bako has this year monopolised the 65cc Class both here at home in Zimbabwe and in the South African motocross circuit where he has won almost all his races in this division.