14 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Eid Holiday for Muslim Festival Friday or Monday Says Malawi Govt

Government has advised Malawians to prepare for the moon driven Muslim Eid holiday either this Friday or Monday depending on the sighting of the moon.

The end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan is marked by the key Muslism festival of Eid al-Fitr, in which Muslim families gather for the "feast of breaking the fast".

The Ministry of Local government says in a statement that the Muslim Association of Malawi has indicated the moon might be sighted on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

"If it is sighted on Thursday then the holiday will be on Friday, if the moon is sighted on Friday or Saturday, the holiday will be on Monday," the ministry says.

The statement says the Muslim Association of Malawi will make the final declaration of the sighting of the moon.

The holiday comes after the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan when muslims are called to observe one of the pillars of Islam-fasting.

Muslims hope for clear skies, to give them a sign that it is time to get out their best clothes and begin the feast.

Islam follows the lunar calendar, based on phases of the Moon.

The Eid festival falls on the first day of the 10th month of Shawwal. The word 'Eid' means 'feast' or 'festival'.

