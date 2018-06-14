Uganda: Several Injured in Another Tragic Accident in Kiryandongo

Several people have sustained injuries in another tragic accident in Kiryandongo district.

According to sources, the accident involved a car in which the wife to an assistant chief administrative officer of Pakwach district, Charles Muswa and her relatives were traveling. In the car were Muswa's wife, her mother, brother, maternal grandmother and a relative.

According to information obtained from Pakwach Development Forum, another vehicle rammed into the car from behind, veering it off the road into the roadside.

The accident is said to have happened between Bweyale and Kiryandongo. The vehicle was heading to Kampala from Pakwach. All the occupants have been critically injured. The grandmother has reportedly passed on at Kiryandongo hospital, where they were rushed.

The vehicle that crushed into the car reportedly sped off, branching off the highway.

This is the fifth motor tragic accident in three weeks on the stretch of the road between Kiryandongo and Karuma Bridge on Kampala-Gulu highway.

The others have involved a Gaagaa bus, in which 23 people died, a vehicle driven by a Lango MP, a trailer hitting an elephant, and a truck full of timber plunging into Karuma falls.