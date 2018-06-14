One of the most creative yet underrated Dancehall artists Kapadocia says headlining the country's biggest arts festivals such as Lake of Stars and Sand Music Festival are his priorities in the near future.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Kapadocia born Steven Gondwe said he is working hard to make music a long lasting career despite facing numerous challenges.

Kapadocia bemoaned jealousy as the biggest setback facing the music industry in the country.

"Established artists don't feel comfortable paving way for upcoming artists. If only the young generation could be given a chance, our industry couldn't have been where it is," he decried.

He said this tendency has led to having same old artists headlining every big event in the country.

He further urged promoters to scout for artists who are dominating and buzzing on the ground as opposed to billing artists based on history.

Kapadocia started music in 2009 when he recorded his first single at BFB's Excusive Records in area 18, Lilongwe.

He then put music on hold when he relocated to Mzimba because there were no recording studios at that time.

When he returned to the capital, Lilongwe in 2012, Kapadocia recorded "Misozi ya Chemwali" on "Ithyoke Ithyoke riddim" at Fire Links produced by Jah Rhyno.

Since then, Kapadocia has been working with Warge of Warge Records.

With Warge alongside Black Fire and Jaza, Kapadocia recorded "Fumbi Dance Mixtape" which was released on 3 June 2017.

The mixtape has big hits such as "*600#", "Fumbi Dance", "Mayina Achichewa"," Inuyo", "Musamukwalitse", "Mukumandiseka" which are still buzzing on local radios across the country.

He has recently released "Maluli ndi Vic 2018" which is a tribute to late Mafunyeta and Vic Marley.

The Lilongwe Dancehall artist said he is inspired by Chronixx, Sizzla Kalonje, Anne Matumbi and Blasto.

Kapadocia holds a Diploma in Human Resource and Management.