Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Top Five Nigerian Finest Players

As Nigeria joins the five African nations to grace the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, they have sure earned their place as the most fashion-conscious nation with their edge of style.

Just like their impeccable style, the selected Nigerian players are arguably the finest melanin and light skin yet.

Here are our top five hotties this season:

Leon Balogun

29-year-old Leon Aderemi- Balogun was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother. He made his debut in 2009 for Hannover 96 at Bundesliga. He is a defender.

Alex Iwobi

Alexander Chuka Iwobi, is a 22-year-old player who has caught our attention. Keen with his interest in football at a young age, he joined English team, Arsenal, when he was in primary school. He is the football legend Jay Jay Okocha's nephew. He became a professional footballer in 2013. He is credited with securing Nigeria's place in the Russia 2018 FIFA world cup. He is a midfielder.

William Troost-Ekong

Known as the other half of the "Oyinbo Squad", 24-year-old William Paul Troost-Ekong was born to a Nigerian father and Dutch mother. The 24-year-old played for the Netherlands at the under-19 and under-20 levels. He, however, decided to obey the call and made his senior Nigerian debut in 2015. He is a defender.

John Mikel Obi

John Michael Nchekwube Obinna popularly known as John Mikel Obi or Mikel John Obi kick-started his football at the age of 12 at the Pepsi Football Academy. The 31-year-old officially caught and held the interest of Nigerians when he played when he played at the FIFA Under-17 World Championships. A promising footballer, he won the "Silver Ball" for the second-best player at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship finishing only behind Argentina's Lionel Messi. He is a midfielder.