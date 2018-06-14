Angola: Civil Servants Go On Strike in Cabinda Province

Cabinda — Northern Cabinda province's civil servants started Wednesday a three-day strike, convened by the local Trade Union (USCA).

The move comes in solidarity with their colleagues who are currently out of the Integrated System of Financial Management of the State (SIGFE).

The strike is affecting public schools and health units, with the latter operating only with the services of emergency rooms, resuscitation, operating room, maternity, hemotherapy.

Speaking to Angop, USCA Secretary General Manuel Guilherme said that the strike was convened to force the employer to put back the wages in pay rolls of their colleagues, out of the system since April of this year, as well as immediately settle their wages and respective allowances.

The provincial government of Cabinda, through a press release, said that the parties held the second meeting to evaluate the causes at sector, on 12 of this month.