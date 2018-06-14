Zimbabwe: Notorious Kadoma Armed Robber Nabbed

Police have announced the arrest of Kadoma-based notorious armed robber Cephas Mutsambiwa.

In a statement Tuesday, police Homicide Section said Mutsambiwa, 32, was a member of several gangs "who were terrorising people in and around Harare as well as in Kadoma".

"The suspect was evasive and whenever the gang he was operating with was arrested, he would join another gang.

"The suspect was arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kadoma. He implicated his accomplices who have since been arrested," said CID Homicide acting spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho.

Mutsambiwa and his accomplices, Chinho added will face "11 counts of Armed Robbery as defined in Section 126 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23."

"They are also facing one count of attempted robbery and one attempted murder among other offences.

"They were targeting business premises such as shops, service stations as well as residential places where they seemed to have information that victims keep large sums of money."

Chinho paid tribute to the public for assisting police in efforts to apprehend the group adding the ZRP "has been rejuvenated to deal with such malcontents wreaking havoc to innocent civilians."

Meanwhile, Harare police have also arrested four suspects on charges of unlawful entry after the gang ransacked seven houses in the middle income suburb of Mabelreign before making away with several items including television sets.

"The suspects are Luckmore Murehwa aged 25 years of Stopover in Epworth, Clemence Chirozvi aged 34 years of Epworth, Farai Madzivanyika aged 37 years of Mbare and Kenneth Nyota aged 19 years of Joburg, Mbare.

"The suspects broke into seven houses at a Garden Flat in Mabelreign, Harare. They stole various goods which included plasma television sets and cellphones," a police statement said.

"Detectives from CID Marlborough received information that the accused persons were selling plasma television sets at Ximex Mall in Harare. They swiftly reacted to the information and observed one of the suspects selling a 70" Plasma television valued at $5000.00 at price of $500.00."

Upon being interviewed, the suspect led the detectives to a getaway car where his three accomplices were arrested leading to the recovery of most of the items.