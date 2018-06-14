13 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Africa: Malawi FA Joined 64 in Support of Morocco World Cup Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) was amongst 64 other countries in support of Morocco for the failed bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has been given to co-hosts Canada, USA and Mexico.

Fam and Morocco FA are in a development partnership deal and the show of solidarity can be attributed to this deal but surprisingly, Botswana - which has similar deal with Morocco -- voted against the north Africans.

Another surprise is that Germany voted against Morocco yet the north Africans supported the Germans in defeating South Africa for the bid to host the 2006 finals.

African countries that voted against Morocco were Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from COSAFA region and Benin, Cape Verde, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone from the West African Football Union (WAFU).

The United bid won by 67 percent (134 votes), Morocco had 33 percent (65 votes) while Ghana abstained.

Morocco seemed to have received the snub from the African countries first for snubbing South Africa for 2006 bid and also for refusing to host the 2015 African Cup of Nations because of Ebola outbreak in DRC and some parts of their neighbours.

Equatorial Guinea accepted to host it without any risk of infection and and many Africans must have kept that grudge.

Morocco, that promised 'a European style World Cup', once left the African Union before coming back.

Morocco

Morocco Confident Ahead of Sables Clash

Morocco forwards' coach Gasni Kouider says pressure will be on Zimbabwe when the North Africans clash against the Sables… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.