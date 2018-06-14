14 June 2018

Nigeria: Residents Want Permanent Air Force Base On Mambila Plateau

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Following successes recorded in the operation of the quick response unit of Nigerian Air Force in Mambila Plateau, residents of the area have requested that the Federal Government should establish a permanent base for the air force on the plateau.

Chief of Mambila, Dr Shehu Baju, who spoke to journalists in Gembu, yesterday, also noted that the operations of the Air Force have returned lasting peace to Mambila Plateau and the entire Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

"We are extremely delighted with the operations of Nigerian Air Force on the Mambilla Plateau and as you can see, the people of our communities are no longer living in fear of attack, they are jubilating for the return of peace due to the presence of the Nigerian Air Force," he said.

A resident of Gembu, Alhaji Yusuf Yaro, who also lauded the operations of the Air Force, explained that the return of peace would lead to more development.

He said: "We can only appeal to the Federal Government to make the Air Force unit on the Mambila Plateau a permanent base.

"We are happy with the professional manner they engage our people, with a view to tackling any issue that could breed violence in our communities and I am optimistic that the return of peace would ensure the smooth take off of the proposed Mambilla Hydro Electric Power Dam and other projects for the good of the people."

