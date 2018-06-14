13 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Press Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Central of The Gambia has reprinted only D50 and D100 of 2012 family of Gambian Bank notes, as a temporary measure to meet the currency demand while the new family of notes is being printed. The only new feature on these notes is the signatures of the new Governor and the new First Deputy Governor. These will be in circulation side-by-side with all previously issued Gambian Bank notes.

Furthermore, efforts are in advanced stage for the introduction of new family of Bank notes in 2019, without the portrait of the former president, Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh. Please view the new signatures on the two affected notes.

Gambia

NA Select Committee On Health Present Preliminary Report

Barely two weeks after their visit to the health facilities, the National Assembly Select Committee (NASC) on Health,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.