Education, Science and Technology Parliamentary Committee has proposed that students in public universities who give wrong and false information to the Loans and Grants Board should be fined K100 000 or be imprisoned for six months.

The chairman of the committee Elias Chakwera told parliament on Wednesday that some undeserving students deliberately gave false information in order to benefit from the loans the board gives out to needy students.

Chakwera also implored upon the government to extend the loans to those studying diploma course in the public universities.

However the House failed to adopt the parliamentary report because it had just been circulated.

But Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi was not pleased that the report was shelved, saying the report was important because some members of parliament pay school fees for some needy students in their constituencies.