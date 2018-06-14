13 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: In the NIA 9 Case - Court to Visit NIA Office in Banjul, Tanji

By Yankuba Jallow

The Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara, will on July 3rd and 4th, visit the NIA headquarters in Banjul and the NIA facility at Tanji respectively.

This came about when the State prosecutor Lawyer Antouman AB Gaye, moved a motion for the Court to visit the premises of the NIA in Banjul and Tanji. The defence did not object to the application made by the prosecution.

In her ruling on the application, Justice Sillah-Camara held that the application has merit; that even if the prosecution have not applied for it, the Court would have ordered for it; that the acronym NIA which is changed to SIS, has been mentioned by several witnesses; that in order for the Court to have a clear picture of what might have transpired, it is prudent for them to visit their premises in Banjul and at their facility in Tanji.

Prior to the application of the site visit of the NIA by Senior Counsel Gaye, Modou Ngum, the eighteenth prosecution witness (PW18), continued with his testimony before the Court. Ngum said he was taken away from his 'Bambadinka' cell at NIA headquarters in Banjul; that in the process of taking him out of the cell, his jean trouser was removed because he had no belt on his trouser and he was lifted up.

"That was the time they hold my neck and my eyes were covered with a black wrapper. My hands were tied behind my back and thereafter, they tied me starting from my knees up to my neck," Ngum said.

The matter was adjourned to July 19th 2018 at 1 pm, for continuation of PW18's testimony and further cross-examination.

