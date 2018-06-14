Angola: Minister Defends New Impetus in Environment Sector

Luanda — Environment minister Paula Francisco Wednesday defended a new work dynamic in the sector to decentralise public services, ahead of municipal elections for 2020.

This was during an opening ceremony of Consultative Council of the sector held in Luanda under the motto "Towards Environmental Sustainability".

The minister stressed the need of national and provincial directors of Environment to create a mechanism for dialogue aimed at the local elections under preparation.

The official said that the decentralisation of public services requires preparation and interaction in order to gather information and trace a new phase, adapting to the public services.

In turn, the national director of the Environment, Nascimento Soares, pointed to climate change and waste management as the major concerns for this new phase.

"The waste can be transformed into riches. But it is necessary to reduce it in a significant way, with a view to mitigate the air pollution," he stressed.

Running until 14th this month, the event is assessing reports and contributions, with stress to Global Fund for the Environment, Financial Planning of Projects and Development Plan for the Environment sector 2018.