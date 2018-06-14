Uganda: Nambooze Arrested Over Abiriga Murder

Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze was today arrested by police and later released on bond for alleged offensive communication.

Nambooze was arrested this morning from her home in Mukono by a group of police officers led by the divisional police commander Mukono police station Rogers Sseguya.

She was first driven to the Kampala Metropolitan East police Regional offices located on Jinja road before being transferred to Naggalama police station.

Nambooze was reportedly arrested on the orders of the director of Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Grace Akullo and an investigating officer has since been sent to Naggalama to record a statement from Nambooze.

Nambooze is one of four people who were on Monday put under investigations for their communication on social media before and after the death of Arua municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and his brother Saidi Butele Kongo last week on Friday.

She is implicated by a video recorded by NTV during the age limit debate has been circulating on social media. In the video, Nambooze explains how easy it is to attack Abiriga even with his bodyguards all around him.

"We are holding her on charges of offensive communication contrary to Section 20 of the Computer Misuse Act. We are still inquiring into the other suspects," the police spokesperson in charge Criminal Investigations Vincent Ssekate said in an interview.

Investigations in the same line are also ongoing against Raymond Soufa alias Peng Peng, Nasser Mugerwa and a one Jane Kuli.

Mugerwa is wanted over an audio recording that has been circulating on social media. In the audio recording, he claims responsibility for the attack that took Abiriga's life.

In the audio Mugerwa boasts of how they used crime preventers to kill Abiriga, adding that many other supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party were on the waiting list.

He listed MPs Evelyn Anite, Ruth Nankabirwa, Simeo Nsubuga and Raphael Magyezi as the next possible targets. Mugerwa also threatened President Museveni and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The third file is against Kuli, whose Facebook post on May 24, 2018, foretold that Abiriga would die in the first week of June, while the fourth file is against a Ugandan based in Sweden known by the pet name Peng Peng who circulated a video stating that President Museveni and the NRM were behind the murder of Abiriga.