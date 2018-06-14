Ghana: Startimes Launches Video Streaming Service in Ghana Ahead of World Cup

Africa's leading digital TV operator StarTimes on Tuesday announced that its App videostreaming service is officially launched in Ghana ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. StarTimes plans to give all Ghanaians the opportunity to watch the World Cup on themove anytime and anywhere.

To mark launching of the new service, the first 30,000 users can enjoy a very attractive EARLY BIRD PROMO for watching World Cup on the StarTimes App. From 12th to 14thJune, the first 30,000 subscribers only need to pay a discounted GHC 7.00 for 38 daysto subscribe to "ON Sport" bouquet on StarTimes App to watch all 64 World Cupmatches in HD.

The original prices of the "ON Sport" service includes GHC 2.50 perday, GHC 10.00 for 1 week and GHC 25.00 for 38 days. However, these prices have been discounted for the first 30, 000 subscribers to GHC 1.50 for 1 day, GHC 6.00for 1 week and GHC 7.00 for 38 days.Besides live matches, full highlights, build-ups, interviews, analysis and magazine shows will also be available on the 5 StarTimes sports channels in the StarTimes "ONSport" service.

"It is impossible to miss any moment of the World Cup with our App. There is absolutely no need to worry about the weather condition, signal quality, electricity or being intransit. Wherever you may be, with just a steady internet connection, the StarTimes Appwill get you fully entertained." Akofa Djankui, Head of marketing for StarTimes Ghana told reporters.She added that over 70 channels on the StarTimes App, coving movies, series, documentaries, music and sports, are currently open to all users for free in a limitedtime.

The StarTimes App can be downloaded in various channels, including Google Play, AppStore and StarTimes websites. All 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will also be available and in HD on theStarTimes decoder