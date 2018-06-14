14 June 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ethiopian Airlines to Start Cargo Flights to Zhengzhou

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's national flag carrier Ethiopian Airlines (ET) is to start cargo flights to Zhengzhou, an Ethiopian official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Xinhua, Busera Awol, Chief Commercial Officer at ET, said the planned cargo flights to Zhengzhou will boost air connection between the central Chinese city and the African continent.

"Ethiopian Airlines currently has daily passenger flights to Guangzhou and Beijing and three times a week passenger flights to Chengdu as well as daily passenger and cargo flights to Hong Kong and Shanghai" he said.

Awol declined to disclose when the cargo flights planned to Zhengzhou will be started or the possible flight frequencies under consideration.

Speaking to Xinhua earlier this year, Yared Berta, Regional Director of China, Mongolia and North Korea for ET, said the airlines' planned cargo flights to Zhengzhou is part of efforts to attract new customers, particularly in China's hinterland.

"Currently ET transports about 80,000 passengers and 60,000 tons of cargo annually through its five gateways in China," he said.

Ethiopian Airlines became the first African carrier to fly to China back in 1973.

Ethiopia

Managing Transition in Ethiopia: Averting a Looming Danger

Since the Neway Brothers' attempted coup d'etat of 1960, generations of Ethiopians have fought and died for the ideals… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.