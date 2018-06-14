Blantyre based heavy weight Nyasa Big Bullets is expected travel to Lilongwe this coming weekend to face their old rivals Be Forward Wanderers in their 2018 Airtel Top 8 second semi-final match scheduled for Saturday at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe without their six key players who are nursing injuries.

The People's Team and current TNM Super League leaders are likely going to miss the services of Pilirani Zonda, Emmanuel Zoya, Sankhani Nkandawire,

Dave Banda, Mussa Manyenje and Yamikani Fodya.

The majority of the players got injured during previous league encounters while others sustained injuries during training sessions.

NBB Vice coach Eliya Kananji confirmed to Nyasa Times that the six players will not be fit during the Blantyre derby as they are yet to fully recover from their injuries.

However, Kananji has expressed confidence that despite the injuries his team will become victors because he still have good players in his camp who are capable of playing any stiff competition.

"Yes all the injured players are regulars in our team but I can not give any excuse because of their absence. We recommended and signed a total of 25 players in this season which means they are all good. I must accept that we'll miss them but I am not much worried because I always trust every player and I have a postive expectation of winning this game," said Kananji.

NBB booted out Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks in a crucial quarter final match to book their semi final place whereas Wanderers knocked down Kamuzu Barracks.

Blue Eagles has become the first candidate to reach into Airtel Top8 final stage after beating the cup holders Silver Strikers by a goal to nil on Saturday at Civo Stadium.