14 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Seeks Public's Support to End Discrimination Against Albinos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dennis Erezi

The Lagos State government yesterday appealed to the public to stop all forms of discrimination against albinos, saying albinism is not their choice, neither is it a disease.

Speaking at the 2018 International Albinism Awareness Day in Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri, said everyone has equal rights and albinos should not be discriminated due to unavoidable natural circumstance.

Dabiri, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that every resident of the state irrespective of physical difference has a role to play in its political and economic development.

"Beyond what government can do, our entire negative societal attitude towards persons living with albinism must change. We must stop all acts of discrimination against the albinos. Parents must take very good care of their children with albinism.

The General Manager of Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Dr. Babatunde Awelenje, said the state will ensure needs of albinos and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Lagos are prioritised. Awelenje used the occasion to urge PWDs, specifically people with albinism, to go and collect their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) to exercise their civic right of choosing leaders with their interests at heart.

Chairperson of the Albinism Awareness Society in Lagos, Mrs. Omolola Josephine, described the initiative of celebrating members of albinism society as a rare opportunity that is not common in other parts of the country.

She urged albinos to believe in themselves and not to be limited in their thoughts of being albinos or the perception of the society, but aspire great heights in life.

Nigeria

Lessons for Polls in Zimbabwe, Cameroon and DR Congo

As Zimbabwe, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) prepare to hold historic polls in July, October and… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.