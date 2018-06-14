Nigeria: Lagos Seeks Public's Support to End Discrimination Against Albinos

The Lagos State government yesterday appealed to the public to stop all forms of discrimination against albinos, saying albinism is not their choice, neither is it a disease.

Speaking at the 2018 International Albinism Awareness Day in Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri, said everyone has equal rights and albinos should not be discriminated due to unavoidable natural circumstance.

Dabiri, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that every resident of the state irrespective of physical difference has a role to play in its political and economic development.

"Beyond what government can do, our entire negative societal attitude towards persons living with albinism must change. We must stop all acts of discrimination against the albinos. Parents must take very good care of their children with albinism.

The General Manager of Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Dr. Babatunde Awelenje, said the state will ensure needs of albinos and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Lagos are prioritised. Awelenje used the occasion to urge PWDs, specifically people with albinism, to go and collect their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) to exercise their civic right of choosing leaders with their interests at heart.

Chairperson of the Albinism Awareness Society in Lagos, Mrs. Omolola Josephine, described the initiative of celebrating members of albinism society as a rare opportunity that is not common in other parts of the country.

She urged albinos to believe in themselves and not to be limited in their thoughts of being albinos or the perception of the society, but aspire great heights in life.