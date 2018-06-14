13 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Libya: UN Extends Arms Embargo On War Afflicted Libya

By Ahmed Zayed

Tripoli — THE Security Council, a principal organ of the United Nations (UN), has renewed measures designed to implement the arms embargo on crisis-torn Libya for another year.

This is particularly on measures authorising Member States to inspect vessels on the high seas off the country's coast whereby reasonable grounds exist to believe they violated the ban implemented in 2011.

The authorisation is for a further 12 months effective this past Monday.

A deteriorating situation in the volatile North African country has influenced the UN principal organ's embargo extension.

The Security Council stated the decision was in line with its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security under the Charter of the UN.

It requested the UN Secretary-General, António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, to report to the council within eleven months of the adoption of this resolution on its implementation.

Instability is gripping Libya since Muammar Gaddafi was forced out of power and subsequently killed during the Arab uprisings in 2011.

It is divided among numerous rival, armed militias affiliated with distinct regions, cities and tribes.

Over 10 000 civilians have been killed in an conflict among rival factions seeking control of the country and oil.

