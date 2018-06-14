14 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Govt Rejects War Vet Demands for Free Housing and Business Stands

Tagged:

Related Topics

Marondera — The government has rejected demands for free residential and business stands by war veterans here as an appreciation for the role they played in fighting for Zimbabwe's independence.

Earlier this year, struggle veterans in Marondera approached the local council demanding that they be allocated a 20% share for free for the residential and business stands that the municipality was selling.

The former freedom fighters also demanded free vehicle parking disks in the central business district.

Further, they wanted council to accord them Freedom of the Town status which would result in them being exempted from paying monthly service charges for their homes.

Marondera town clerk, Josiah Musuwo then forwarded the demands to the local government ministry which rejected them.

Musuwo confirmed to the councillors the response from the ministry during a full council meeting this week.

"Following the issues we discussed as requested by the war veterans, we managed to approach the relevant minister and, unfortunately, the demands were turned down and there is nothing we can do about it," Musuwo said.

War veterans were in 1997, awarded $50,000 each as package by the State for their participation in the liberation war.

Most of the former freedom fighters are also beneficiaries of the controversial land reform programme in addition to accessing a monthly pension and support with school fees for their children.

Zimbabwe

Divisions Rock Opposition Alliance Over Candidates

As the nomination courts sit countrywide, confusion and disagreements continue to rock the opposition MDC Alliance with… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.