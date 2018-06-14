Nigeria: Victor Moses - Super Eagles Star Man

The Chelsea star has been in sparkling form recently and it is believed that he can make a difference in Russia.

Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses is the star man for the squad at the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Chelsea star has been in sparkling form recently and Head coach, Gernot Rohr, believes he can make a difference during the tournament in Russia.

Rohr has talked about the influence and leadership skills of some players like Tianjin Teda's Obi Mikel but feels Victor Moses is the Super Eagles most dangerous player.

Moses was Nigeria's top scorer of the FIFA World Cup qualifying series with three goals and was arguably the best player on parade during the recent friendlies.

His outstanding performance in the World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Oyo, Nigeria, still remains in the minds of football lovers. Victor Moses expects the team to take that Uyo spirit to Russia.

Moses began his career in the Championship with Crystal Palace, before his performances caught the eye of Wigan Athletic, where he made his Premier League debut in 2010.

Born in Nigeria, Moses represented England youth teams at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels, but opted to play for Nigeria as opposed to being fully capped for England.

He has gained over 20 caps for Nigeria since his debut in 2012 and has played in their winning campaign at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He is now going to represent his country as one of the best players of the team. His country can count on him.