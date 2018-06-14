President Mnangagwa has sent text messages to Zanu-PF candidates for the forthcoming harmonised elections, urging them to push the party's election agenda, centred on development and serving the people. The President, who is also Zanu-PF First Secretary and the party's Presidential candidate in the July 30 elections, sent the text messages on Monday.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate the candidates for winning the primary elections.

In separate interviews, Zanu-PF candidates confirmed receiving personalised text messages from the President.

Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Bulawayo Central Cde Mlungisi Moyo said he was charmed and motivated after receiving the message.

"The message was saying: 'Congratulations Cde Mlungisi Moyo for winning the primary and representing the party in Bulawayo Central Constituency. We will focus on developmental issues. Thank you very much. From President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa," said Cde Moyo.

He said Zanu-PF has departed from the past as the party was now recognising its foot soldiers.

Cde Moyo said under former President Mr Robert Mugabe party members never felt recognised or appreciated by the Zanu-PF leader.

"It's an honour, it shows we are an integral part of this struggle. It shows a total departure from the past as we now feel recognised. The President has demonstrated that he is with us as we campaign to win the forthcoming elections," he said.

Cde Moyo said the President's message is in sync with the Zanu-PF manifesto.

"Our manifesto emphasises the development part after the re-engagement and he (President) has been saying that Zimbabwe is open for business because we need to attract investors to develop and grow our economy," he said.

Pelandaba-Mpopoma Zanu-PF candidate Cde Joseph Tshuma said he was overwhelmed after receiving a message from the President.

He said in his text message, the President reminded him that he should serve the people while focusing on development.