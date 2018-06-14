Zimbabwe captain Denford Mutamangira has hailed new players who have been drafted into the senior national rugby team by coach Peter de Villiers.

The Sables have been preparing for the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup against Morocco at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The match is expected to draw a full house.

The former Springboks coach has taken on board several youthful players into the senior side and will today name his final 23-men team from the 28 players in camp.

Mutamangira said he is happy that the young players they have on board are adjusting very well and are getting support from the senior and experienced players.

"When we started they were in their shadows but they showed that they are very talented and the confidence is high.

"They are now showing their full potential and with the backing they are receiving they are showing their full potential," said Mutamangira.

The 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup will double as the qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and Zimbabwe are gunning for their first appearance at the global show-piece since 1991.

After Saturday's game, Zimbabwe head for Kenya for a clash with the East Africans on June 30 before another away clash against Tunisia on July 7.

The Sables will take on Namibia at Hartsfield in Bulawayo on August 18 in penultimate Rugby World Cup qualifier before taking on Uganda on August 18.

De Villiers, who led the Springboks to the 2009 Tri Nations title, said he was pleased with his players' confidence ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Squad

Forwards: Denford Mutamangira (captain), Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, David Makanda, Connor Pritchard, Brian Nyaude, Farai Mudariki, Matthew Mandioma, Gabriel Sipapate, Fortune Chipendu, Kudakwashe Nyamufaringa, Jannie Stander, Johan Stander, Biselele Tshamala, Takudzwa Mandiwanza, Kevin Nqindi, Njabulo Ndlovu, Lawrence Cleminson, Michael Botha.

Backs: Shingi Katsvere, Kudzai Mashawi, Brendon Mandivenga, Matthew McNab, Lenience Tambwera, Hilton Mudariki, Peter du Toit, Ernest Mudzengerere, Ngoni Chibuwe, Dylan Baptista, Ziyanda Khupe, Riaan O'Neill, Kuziva Kazembe, Takudzwa Kumadiro.