Rwanda: Rugby Heals Rwanda Wounds of 1994 Genocide

Kigali — SOME 12 teams will take to the rugby field next week when Rwanda commemorates victims of the 1994 genocide.

The event will be held under the aegis of the Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT), organised by the Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) at the Amahoro National Stadium on Saturday next week.

The competition is the sixth edition of the annual memorial Rugby sevens.

Tharcisse Kamanda, the RRF Secretary General, confirmed the increase in the number of participating teams from eight.

One team each will be from Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

"The competition will be exciting for the fans," Kamanda said.

Last year, Thousand Hills beat Mbarara University of Uganda 13-12 to lift the trophy.

"We are ready to defend our title," said Jimmy Adams Mugabo, the Thousand Hills head coach.

An estimated 500 000 to 1 million people were killed during the mass slaughter of Tutsi in Rwanda by members of the Hutu majority government.