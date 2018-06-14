Mauritius: Energy and Water Statistics 2017

press release

Statistics Mauritius has released the latest figures on Energy and Water for the year 2017. The total primary energy requirement increased by 3.1%, from 1,555 in 2016 to 1,603 thousand tonnes of oil in 2017. As for water, the mean amount of rainfall recorded in Mauritius increased by 12.6% from 1,896 millimetres in 2016 to 2,134 in 2017.

The statistics have been compiled in close collaboration with the Central Electricity Board, the Central Water Authority, the Water Resources Unit, the petroleum companies, the Independent Power Producers and the Mauritius Meteorological Services.

Energy

Imported fuels comprising petroleum products (57%) and coal (29%) made up 86% of the total primary energy requirement in 2017. The remaining 14% consisted of locally available sources namely bagasse, hydro, wind, landfill gas, photovoltaic and fuelwood.

As regards electricity generation, it went up by 3.8% from 3,042 GWh in 2016 to 3,157 GWh in 2017, of which 79% (2,496 GWh) was generated from non-renewable sources and 21% (661 GWh) from renewable sources.

The Independent Power Producers produced around 60% of the total electricity generated and the Central Electricity Board produced the remaining 40%. During the same period 2016-2017, sales of electricity increased by 2.3% from 2,559 GWh to 2,618 GWh.

Water

In 2017, the total volume of potable water treated by the different treatment plants went up by 5.7% from 247 to 261 million cubic metres (Mm3).