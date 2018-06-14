14 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Sidama People Celebrate New Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hanna Zerihune

ADDIS ABABA - Fiche Chambalala, the traditional New Year celebration of the Sidama People, was colorfully celebrated on Tuesday at Hawassa, the capital of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' State (SNNP).

UNESCO has already inscribed this spectacular festival on the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

On the occasion, Fozia Amin, Minister of Culture and Tourism said the Fiche Chambalala is not only the celebration of the Sidama but of all humanity and the youth should preserve this unique tradition without losing its original features.

Desse Dalke, President of SNNP state on the occasion said keeping the tradition of elders, the youth should follow suit in presenting their concerns and complaints in a peaceful and civilized manner.

With this, they should also take the responsibility of preserving this long held tradition and the overall culture of the Sidama, he added.

Lemma Mesele, deputy head of SNNPR culture and Tourism office, said the state is home to various manmade and natural heritages.

Besdeis the success in registering the New Year celebration, efforts are underway to register the Gedeo's agro forestry and landscape under UNESCO'S list of heritage sites.

According to the oral tradition, Fichee commemorates a Sidama woman who visited her parents and relatives once a year after her marriage, bringing "buurisame", a meal prepared from false banana, milk and butter, which was shared with neighbours.

Fichee has since become a unifying symbol of the Sidama people. Each year, astrologers determine the correct date for the festival, which is then announced to the clans. Communal events take place throughout the festival, including traditional songs and dances.

The Sidama people are an ethnic group traditionally inhabiting the Sidama Zone of SNNP.

Ethiopia

Managing Transition in Ethiopia: Averting a Looming Danger

Since the Neway Brothers' attempted coup d'etat of 1960, generations of Ethiopians have fought and died for the ideals… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.